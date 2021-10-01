News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

You stretch, run, exercise or walk every day, yet something doesn’t feel right. Maybe it’s a deep nagging pain or joint stiffness that won’t go away.

Most people will need physical therapy (PT) during their lifetime. Physical therapists evaluate your condition and develop a care plan for better health. PT focuses on easing pain to help you move, function and live better.

In 435 BC, Hippocrates began advocating the use of massage, hydrotherapy (water use for pain relief), and manual therapeutic techniques to treat his patients. Modern PT surfaced in the late 1800s to treat bone disorders in Europe.

The practice advanced during the 1916 Polio outbreak and at the onset of World War I. Wounded soldiers and children with disabilities were given treatments leading to the incorporation of PT as a health care practice.

PT care varies. Sports injuries are common among athletes. People that experience an injury, fall, or accident may benefit from a visit to a physical therapist. Those recovering from a stroke or are learning to use an assistive device such as a cane or walker can find improvement through therapy.





At the first appointment there is an evaluation of the patient to assess his or her condition. This may include questions about medical history, ease of doing simple tasks, pain level, symptoms, and more. From there a care plan is developed that often includes hands-on treatment plus exercises and movements to help the patient move better.

Forty-six percent of PT patients are looking for relief from some level of spine pain. Forty-one percent are looking for a drug-free method of handling their pain and found PT to be an effective alternative.

Depending on the circumstances, PT can successfully provide relief from pain and reduce or eliminate a need for opioids. Many find improvement and can avoid surgery. PT can help an individual improve balance or recover from paralysis or trauma. A sports therapist can help an athlete maximize performance through strengthening specific areas of the body teaching them to use muscles in new ways.

Most patients will visit their physical therapist several times. Just how many depends on the degree of a person’s condition and the progress they are making. Sometimes it may be as few as two, although on average six to twelve visits seem to be the magic number.

If you are in extreme pain or have an acute injury, you should start by seeing your physician. Upon examination and further tests, they can refer you to a specialist or encourage you to see a physical therapist.

According to the Physical Therapy Board of California, physical therapists need a diagnosis from a licensed health care provider such as physicians, dentists, podiatrists, and chiropractors. While physical therapists can’t diagnose a patient, they can perform an evaluation without a diagnosis.

October is National Physical Therapy month. It is a time to celebrate the professionals that help so many lead a pain free life. We are so grateful for the great care you provide our community. Thank you!