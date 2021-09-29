News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Admit it, there’s been a time in your life where something edible has dropped on the floor and you’ve picked it up and eaten it. There’s a saying, “my floor is so clean, that you can eat off of it!” But, is it true?

Almost anywhere that people prepare or consume food, you’ll occasionally hear someone call out “five-second rule.” So, where do you land in your thinking when food hits the floor in less than five seconds? Is it safe to eat?

The origin of the five-second rule is unclear although it is thought to be connected with germ theory from the 19th century. The first mention of it was in the 1995 novel “Wanted: Rowing Coach.”

There actually has been five-second research. It started with a project of high school senior Jillian Clarke in 2003 during a six-week internship in the food science and nutrition department at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Meredith Agle, then a doctoral candidate supervised the work.

The study was conducted by swabbing floors in the university including the dorms, halls and the cafeteria to see how many organisms could be isolated. They examined the swabs and found very few microorganisms which surprised them, so they did it again and the results were the same. They theorized that the floors were dry and most pathogens like salmonella, listeria, or E. coli can’t survive without moisture.





While their study did not include carpets and damp floors, a 2006 study looked at tile wood and carpeted floors and could not verify the rule. It indicated bacteria can survive on the ground for a long time.

Other experts say you should never eat food that has fallen on the floor, or at the very least should rinse it off. They share that foodborne illnesses can have varying onset ranges from 24 hours to a week, meaning you can become ill a few days later and never associate the two events.

Most everyone agrees the risk is low for rigid dry foods such as cookies, uncooked pasta, candy, and toast. However, foods such as donuts, cheese, pickles, and other damp food are much more likely to pick up bacteria.

Results from a survey showed 70% of women and 56% of men said they were familiar with the five-second rule. Women, however, were more likely to invoke it.

Until more research can be done, there isn’t consensus on how safe it is to eat food that has dropped on the floor. Foodborne illnesses are not serious for most of the 76 million Americans who contract them every year. However, something to keep in mind, according to the website of the CDC’s National Center for Infectious Diseases, it is estimated that of those cases, 300,000 are hospitalized, and 5,000 will die. Most deaths occur among those with weakened immune systems.

So it really is a toss of the coin on your own personal view. For me, I believe when in doubt, I’ll go without.