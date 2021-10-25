Newcomers Club to hold Resale Boutique to benefit Christmas Project

The Newcomers Club of Nevada County is on a mission to raise funds for their annual Christmas Families Project: bringing a happy holiday to the under-served youth of our county. They will be holding a Resale Boutique and Treasure Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p,m,, at the Litton Building, 200 Litton Drive, in Grass Valley.

All manner of treasures will be available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Newcomers’ Christmas Families Project. A wide variety of items will be available among the home décor, vintage collectibles, tools, sports equipment and select furniture pieces.

In existence since 1954, the Newcomers Club of Nevada County is comprised of local women with the goal of providing a merry Christmas for children of families who need a “helping hand up, not a hand out.” Beginning in 2002 with just two families, the project has grown over the years, with 101 children from 43 families benefiting from Newcomers’ efforts in 2020.

Newcomers partners with the Helping Hands Nurturing Center, Bright Futures for Youth, and Women of Worth, local social service agencies who work with families in crisis or struggling with financial concerns, and at-risk youth. These three agencies screen and select families who may be experiencing hardships and Newcomers Club deploys a small army of volunteer members to shop, wrap, and deliver gifts selected specifically with each anonymous recipient’s wish list in mind.

“Participating in this program fills my heart with joy for every aspect of it has meaning,” says Stacey Nicolai, Chair of the Christmas Families Project. “From providing help for our sponsored agencies, providing a Christmas for children who otherwise may not have a Christmas, and the love and care from all our members who participate in this program which includes the committee members, the shoppers and the wrappers!”

Shoppers are given an allowance from the funds raised through such efforts as the October 30 Resale Boutique and Treasure Hunt to spend on each gift recipient. Once a shopper has completed her gift purchases, they are taken to the Newcomers’ wrapping center to be wrapped, bagged, and tagged by the Newcomers wrapping team. When complete, the gifts are taken to the screening agencies who deliver them to each family in time for a merry and memorable Christmas.

