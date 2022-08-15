New plans, unchanging mission

As work on the new senior center progresses, GCSS Board Director Leslie Lovejoy remains committed to creating a special place for seniors.

Photo by Courtney Ferguson

Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Janeth Marroletti’s recent resignation marks a major change for the nonprofit.

“For approximately five years, Janeth’s leadership led us on a path of progress,” Board President Leslie Lovejoy said. “During her tenure, Meals on Wheels and the Nutrition Programs were expanded to include emergency services that meet increased, pandemic-related needs. Our Senior Firewood Program is also more comprehensive than ever before. Her grant writing skills have helped build a fiscally sustainable agency, with an impressive staff and a team of compassionate volunteers. Her advocacy work at city, county, state and federal levels has raised public awareness regarding seniors’ complex needs and what it takes to help them stay connected and independent.

“While, we are actively looking for a new executive director,” Lovejoy added, “an interim plan is being developed, and I am confident that, with our staff’s expertise and our board’s dedication, our programs will continue to operate smoothly.”

Plans for opening the long-awaited senior center remain in place. The property, at 231 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley, was purchased prior to the pandemic. “Our goals were placed on hold,” Lovejoy explained, “so we could deal with the substantial increase in meals for frail and homebound seniors.” While the agency continues to meet those needs, the board is refocusing on renovating and equipping the building and improving the parking area. Plans will be submitted to the county this fall. The goal is to create a central space for all seniors to have ready access to vital programs and services.

“GCSS’ commitment to serving local seniors started in 1976, and during those decades, we’ve weathered many changes,” she said. “However, a change in leadership does not impact our longstanding commitment to enriching local seniors’ lives. Our new senior center is a priority, and I’m looking forward to sharing many updates soon.”