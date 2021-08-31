 New ‘Pickleball Oasis’ | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

New ‘Pickleball Oasis’

Community Community |

Submitted by Marc Cuniberti

 

South Yuba Club celebrated its opening up of three new pickleball courts on Saturday, which drew 52 players. The club's "Pickleball Oasis" features three new and three revamped pickle ball courts catering to Nevada County pickleballers. South Yuba Club is located at 130 W. Berryhill Dr. in Grass Valley. Contact John Hendrickson@southyubaclub.com for more information.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more