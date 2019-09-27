New genealogy interest group to meet

The Nevada County Genealogical Society is starting up a “Beginning Genealogy Special Interest Group” (SIG) that is free and open to the public. The kick-off meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Doris Foley Historical and Research Library, 211 North Pine Street, Nevada City, This group will focus on how to begin a family tree, what forms to use, how to access resources and where to look for information. Refreshments and free forms will be on hand to get newcomers started. For more information, email hilarysteinmetz@gmail.com.