Associate Editor
InConcert Sierra (ICS) hosted a “groundbreaking” ceremony this past Tuesday, August 29, in celebration of the renovations for the new concert venue. Approximately 150 community members attended the event.
The new stage will accommodate 90 singers seated and an orchestra of 50. The building is 42,000 square feet and plans to include a black box theater, a conference space that allows for banquet seating, and a large adjacent kitchen, according to Julie Hardin, the InConcert Sierra Executive Director.
According to Monroe Lovelady, InConcert Sierra’s Co-Project Manager, who led one of the tours of the building site, “At the south end of the building, there will be green rooms, dressing rooms, and a piano garage. A Steinway concert piano has been donated to InConcert Sierra. From the green room, a door will open to a patio outside. The concert hall will seat 520 people, in permanent theater seats.”
The new building will eventually have solar panels and EV chargers.
“This is an incredible project, It would not be happening without the community support from the very beginning. It’s just amazing the way this community has stepped in and said ‘yes let’s do this’ every step of the way,” said Ken Hardin the InConcert Sierra Co-Project Manager.
Speakers at the event included Julie Hardin (ICS Executive Director), Hindi Greenberg (ICS President of the Board), Ken Hardin (ICS Co-Project Manager), Lisa Swarthout (District Three Supervisor), Jan Arbuckle (Mayor of Grass Valley), Heidi Hall (District One Supervisor and ICS Board member), and Yolanda Cookson (representative for Megan Dahle), and Gill Mathew (Executive Director of the Economic Resource Council).
“This is about the community and what we’re doing here and it will allow so many things to happen here that haven’t been able to happen, conferences that haven’t been able to happen because there hasn’t been enough space, theater space, performance space, we have ideas about all kinds of things that can come in here,” InConcert Sierra Board President Hindi Greenberg said. “I want to thank everyone for working so hard on this.”
To learn more about the project visit https://www.inconcertsierra.org/crown-point-project
