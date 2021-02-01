Nevada County Reads & Writes kicks off

Nevada County Reads & Writes will launch its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program in celebration of “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich with an Art Walk and Welcome Address. The NEA Big Read in Nevada County is presented by the Nevada County Community Library in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The kick-off event will feature art from local high school students, poetry from Native artists from around the nation, and a film from a local storyteller. These pieces will be available for viewing around Nevada City from Feb. 8 to 13. There will also be grab bags available during this time from all library branches with curbside pickup availability. Finally, Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, member of the Tribal Council, and the Executive Director for the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project, or CHIRP will give a virtual Welcome Address on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.

Nevada County is one of 84 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read from September 2020-June 2021. From February to March our community will celebrate “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich with a full calendar of events including book discussions for all age groups throughout the county, several storywalks around the different towns in our area, featuring Nisenan and Native storybooks. Writing workshops will be held virtually to encourage adults and teens to reflect on their own narratives. We will also be hosting several Nisenan cultural programs so we can all learn more about the history of our area.

For information on Nevada County Reads & Writes and the NEA Big Read in Nevada County please contact Megan Lloyd, Adult Services Librarian at megan.lloyd@co.nevada.ca.us or 530-470-2677. Those who are interested can also can view a full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Nevada County at nevadacountyreads.com.

Source: Nevada County Community Library