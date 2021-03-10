Nevada County Reads & Writes hosts Nisenan cultural programs

From Feb. 8 to March 27 our community will celebrate “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich with a full calendar of events including book discussions for all age groups throughout the county, several storywalks around the different towns in our area, featuring Nisenan and Native storybooks.

Nevada County Reads & Writes presents CHIRP and Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Cultural Programs for its National Endowment for the Arts Big Read celebration of “The Round House” by Louise Erdrich on Tuesdays, March 9, March 16 and March 23. The NEA Big Read in Nevada County is presented by the Nevada County Community Library in partnership with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and the Friends of the Nevada County Library of with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Book to Action.

This three part series will feature content curated by CHIRP (California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project) and the Nevada City Rancheria. Part 1 will include an introduction to the Nisenan. This talk will introduce the audience to the Nisenan people and give a brief overview of their Ancestral Homelands. We will also learn about the Nevada City Rancheria as well as CHIRP (California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project), the nonprofit organization that supports the Tribe through its mission to Preserve, Protect and Perpetuate Nisenan Culture.

Part 2 will cover the Culture, Lifeways and Traditions of the Nisenan. CHIRP and the Nevada City Rancheria will share glimpses into protocols and governance of the Nisenan people of the past and talk about how these traditions manifest in 2021. Are we too far from a truly sustainable way of life? Let’s talk about that.

Part 3 will include The Importance of Community Education and Visibility. CHIRP builds and produces many projects that further knowledge about the Nisenan of today and solidifies the inclusion of their ancient presence in the annals of history. Each person educated breaks the mold of the gold rush history and identity so deeply steeped in our community’s mindset, offering a deeper and older look at the Nisenan people who have always been here.

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Nevada County is one of 84 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read from September 2020-June 2021.

Book to Action is a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

