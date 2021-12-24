Nevada County reads 80,000 minutes in Winter Reading Challenge

It’s not too late to join the Nevada County Community Library’s Winter Reading Challenge. As of Tuesday, Nevada County is more than halfway to a community reading goal of 100,000 minutes with an impressive 80,000 minutes already logged. Pick up a bingo card at your local library and log minutes on Beanstack (mynevadacounty.beanstack.com), a virtual reading platform. Download the Beanstack mobile app to log minutes in real time and participate in leaderboards for some friendly competition.

The more minutes you read, the more chances you’ll earn to win the Winter Reading prize drawing. Listen to audiobooks, read aloud, read as fast as you can, and discover new-to-you library resources. Any book counts toward reading, as do magazines, graphic novels – even the back of the cereal box! For reading recommendations from library staff, subscribe to the Let’s Talk Books! Blog at mynevadacounty.com/library.

Complete the challenge by earning five badges (or bingo squares) to be automatically entered in the prize drawing. Bingo cards must be turned in to your local library or entered in Beanstack by the week of Jan. 10 to be considered for the prize drawing on Jan. 14. Winners will be announced by the end of January. There will be a winner for each age category at each library locations. Prizes include a color-your-own cardboard playhouse for ages 0 – 5, a tabletop telescope for ages 6 – 12, a mystery teen prize for ages 13 – 17, and a local hardware store gift card for adults. All youth who participate in the program can pick up a free book at their local library courtesy of the Gold Country Kiwanis Club.

When the community reading goal of 100,000 minutes is achieved you can join the library Wednesday, Jan. 12, for a “Cup O’ Cheer” Winter Reading Celebration. The celebration will include grab bags of hot chocolate supplies and winter treats at all library locations. Full details for this and other Winter Reading programs are listed on our Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

You just read the full article – now you can log this on Beanstack as minutes earned!

Source: Nevada County Community Library