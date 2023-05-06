Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:03 a.m. — A vehicle stop at McCourtney Road and Brighton Street resulted in the arrest of an adult.
8:07 a.m. – A reporting party discovered a burglary to their business along Banner Lava Cap Road and Highway 49/20 ramp. A report was taken.
8:43 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances were reported by a reporting party off of LaBarr Meadows Road. Reporting party things her ex put a tracker on her vehicle.
9:02 a.m. – A caller off of Via Vista way reported someone dumped bags full of mail and other items in her driveway.
9:34 a.m. – A reporting party off of Magnolia Road reported she shot the neighbors dog for harassing livestock. A report was taken.
9:46 a.m. – A reporting party off of MacDonald Road reported ongoing issues with feral pigs and stated she contacted US Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and they told her to contact Animal Control because of the type of pig. The reporting party was referred to the County trapper.
10:42 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Walnut Court is reporting his niece who lives in Sunnyvale is holding him hostage. A welfare check was completed and the subject was fine with his caretaker.
11:27 a.m. – A reporting party off of Moore’s Flat Road/Back Bone Road, reported transients broke into house and squatted there leaving controlled substances and other objects at the location.
2:28 p.m. – A reporting party off of Penny Court states the roommates dog is being fed human food and continues to get pancreatitis against the veterinarian’s advice. The reporting party is moving out and wants to take the dog with him and requested contact from Animal Control. Animal Control will handle when available and the caller was advised against stealing the dog.
5:38 p.m. – A reporting party from a business off of Penn Valley Drive, reported a very drunk male that left the store and took him a long time to find reverse because he was so drunk. Last seen in a small green pickup truck with a lot of landscaping equipment in the back. The call was transferred to CHP.
6:39 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Penn Valley Drive reported he was drug by a bus by his arm. The call was transferred to CHP.
8:18 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Pleasant Valley Road reported a possibly intoxicated driver getting into a green Toyota pickup after buying a large bottle of vodka. The call was transferred to CHP.
9:24 p.m. – A 911 call off of Highway 174 reported a possible overdose of a male who is awake but not breathing with a needle next to the subject. Parents have given four doses of Narcan. Responding Cal Fire units staging advised the patient is up and running down the street.
10:14 p.m. – CHP is requesting county roads for boulders and a large amount of snow blocking the westbound lane of Donner Pass and Billy Mack Road just west of the closure gate.
Nevada City Police Department
5:29 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Zion Street reported a male carrying a pink umbrella and a handsaw went into the building and locked a section of it that the caller can’t access. The reporting party has a key but states the male appears unstable and doesn’t want to open the door. Upon call back, the subject had left.
8:58 p.m. – A reporting party off of Commercial Street reported he was assaulted by another male near the area. No weapons were seen. The call came from the line of a nearby business.
Grass Valley Police Department
6:16 a.m. – A reporting party off of West Main Street reported her son came home around 1:30 a.m. and is in his room with another girl but told they the reporting party they are leaving again soon. The RP would like the juvenile cited before he leaves. The juvenile was removed from missing persons, a be on the look out was cancelled and the juvenile issued a citation.
6:25 a.m. – A female described as “kinda pretty” that has previously trespassed from a store off of Sutton Way for stealing, is currently outside the business “tweaking” and the reporting party would like her moved along.
7:54 a.m. – An employee off of Sutton Way reported hearing transients yelling at each other and requested they be moved along. A citation was issued.
8:55 a.m. – A reporting party off of East Main Street and Hughes Road requested a check on a friend who she just saw crash into a wall after speeding in the area. The friend continued after blowing the reporting party a kiss.
3:51 p.m. – A reporting party with Gold Country security reporting a possible burglary and requested law enforcement to clear a cabin off of West Olympia Drive and East Main Street. The caller said a window was broken and the door left open.
4:30 p.m. – A reporting party at Brunswick Commons off of Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of scuba gear, a computer, and two bicycles, one Specialized, and one downhill. The RP states that the apartment has been gone through. A report was taken.
9:41 p.m. – A vehicle stop off of Dorsey Drive and Joerschke Drive resulted in the arrest of an adult.
11:24 p.m. – Vandalism was reported by a 911 caller off of Sutton Way after a male with a grey beard and a dark hoodie and glasses threw a rock through his car window after being asked to leave CVS.
— Elias Funez