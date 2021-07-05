Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum seeks volunteers

With COVID-19 risks receding, are you looking for a meaningful opportunity to rejoin the hubbub of daily life outside the confines of your own home? The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City is seeking volunteers to help us resume regular operations, which will enable the museum to contribute to the economic well being of the community through support of local tourism. The museum is looking forward to a busy, productive and fun summer season, but additional volunteer support is needed to make it happen.

On Saturday, July 10, the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum will be holding a volunteer open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to connect with those interested in enriching their lives through volunteering. No specific experience is required, just a team-player mentality with a positive attitude and a willingness to get involved. Several areas of opportunity are available:

Our Event Coordinator will plan and organize special events held at the museum, utilizing notes from previous events as well as bringing their own ideas to the task. While the biggest and most visible event at the museum is its annual Christmas party, the Event Planner will coordinate other events throughout the year, with support from volunteers in other museum areas. No previous event planning experience is necessary.

Docents provide tours of the museum, restoration shop, and railyard and also entertain railbus riders with witty commentary during the Saturday railbus rides. Ideal volunteers for docent positions are those who enjoy sharing their knowledge with others and speaking to small groups. On-the-job training and support are provided to new docents so that learning about the history of the railroad is readily achieved.

Gift shop volunteers engage with visitors by greeting them, assisting with purchases, and taking railbus ride reservations. Training is provided and volunteer shifts of a little as three hours per week may be arranged.

Opportunities for restoration shop crew members are also available. Machine shop knowledge and/or welding experience is helpful but not required. Those interested in helping on a railbus crew would also be a welcome addition to the museum family.

During the open house, potential volunteers are invited to experience all the museum has to offer including the popular railbus ride (weather permitting). For more information about the museum or the opportunities available, call 530-470-0902 or visit the website at http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org . The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is located at 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City and is a division of the Nevada County Historical Society whose purpose is to preserve and celebrate our local history. The museum is operated entirely by volunteers.

Source: Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum