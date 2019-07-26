Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning Program to end with interactive show in space

After seven weeks of art, science, reading, and fun, it’s time to celebrate the end of the Nevada County Community Library’s Summer Learning Program. More than 2,000 kids and teens have signed up for the Summer Learning Challenge in Nevada County, which included reading and learning challenges, and received a free book for signing up from the Friends of the Library.

The Finale Party, scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the Madelyn Helling Library, will include a thrilling and interactive show by Traveling Lantern Theater Company, “My Mother the Astronaut,” which follows Aquarius’ day at “Take your child to work day.” Her mom is an astronaut, so she gets to visit NASA and find out what it’s like to be in space. Activities and snacks will be available with a performance at 10:30 a.m. Winners of the Grand Prize Drawing will be announced at 11:30 a.m. (participants don’t need to be present to win).

Summer Lunches at the Library will continue until August 13 at the Grass Valley Library’s Royce Branch. This continued partnership with the Nevada County Public Health Department and the Grass Valley School District Child Nutrition supports free lunches to children ages 0-18. Lunches will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Following lunch there will be interactive activities for kids that change daily. There is no registration or income requirement for this program so all are welcome to join.

For visitors to the Nevada County Fair, the library will have Virtual Reality sets to try and an exhibit of artwork created at the library this summer displayed in the Northern Mines Building. For more information about the Summer Learning Program in Western Nevada County, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library, or call 530-265-7050.