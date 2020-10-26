Nevada County Library provides new online job help and veteran services

The Nevada County Community Library has announced a new service to assist job seekers and veterans entering the civilian workforce. The JobNow and VetNow databases from Brainfuse are new options for patrons provided by the California State Library. Those who access the databases will find live job coaching, resume help and templates, interview tips and skill building, veteran resource navigators and more.

One large advantage of the new service is the availability of experienced live workforce development tutors and veteran navigators to all who access the webpage. This allows users to ask their questions directly and have immediate feedback on their resumes and interview styles. Patrons can even upload their current resume for advice and recommendations on how to improve.

In addition, the new database features learning modules to help patrons gain new skills to grow in their career or personal lives. Whether someone wants to learn more about Excel, find out what it takes to become an electrician, or is looking for practice tests for a nursing school exam, Brainfuse’s JobNow and VetNow databases have something for everyone.

Interested patrons can access the service from the library website and create an account to start learning more.

For more information on this and other library resources, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call 530-470-2692.