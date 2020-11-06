Nevada County golfers support cancer center
Kimberly Parker, executive director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, accepts a $2,675 check on Nov. 5 from the Ladies Golf Group at Nevada County Country Club. The money, which will go toward SNMH Cancer Center support groups, was raised through the ladies’ annual Cancer Tournament, a “Beauty & The Beast” event in which husbands were invited to play, and by hosting a chili luncheon for the NCCC Men’s Group.
Pictured, socially distanced from left, are Chris Elko, captain of the Ladies Golf Group, Kimberly Parker and NCCC Pro/General Manager Kelly Runkle.
