Nevada County Fairgrounds fundraiser features drive-thru barbecue and pie

The Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation, in partnership with the Foothill Lions Club, is hosting a “Drive Thru BBQ and Pie” event as a fundraiser for the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com for pulled pork family meals and pumpkin pies. Each pulled pork family meal feeds four people and includes pulled pork, four baked potatoes, coleslaw and four rolls for only $40. Whole pumpkin pies are available for $15 each. Order a meal or a pie or both. All orders must be placed by November 17. Pick up is between 4 and 7 p.m. on November 24 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Gate 2, Ponderosa Hall. This event is pre-sales only and there are no on-site sales. Tickets are available online at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com. All proceeds benefit the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which has been severely financially impacted by the restrictions on mass gatherings caused by COVID-19. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.