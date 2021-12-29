Nevada County Democrats bring holiday cheer to Hospitality House
This year, like many before, the Nevada County Democrats provided gifts for every person at Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s community shelter for the homeless, bringing joy to those without a home this holiday season. Additional donations were provided for the families, including eight children, currently receiving aid through the shelter’s expanded operations, ensuring each child received multiple gifts.
Source: Nevada County Democrats
