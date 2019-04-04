Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club examines climate change legislation
The Nevada County Democratic Women’s Club will host guest speaker Lani Howard, who will give a Saturday breakfast presentation entitled, “The Tipping Point, Climate Action Now.” Howard will share what’s happening in climate change action, legislation in Congress and how individuals can get involved. Check-in and socializing at 9:30 a.m.. Breakfast and meeting at 10 a.m. at Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City. Cost is $15 for full buffet breakfast, coffee and juice. Non-members and guests are always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.
