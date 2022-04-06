Nevada County Community Library gifts every newborn child born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital their first book

The Nevada County Community Library is proud to announce a new project to give every newborn child born at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital a gift of their first book. This project is in collaboration with the Sierra Nevada Hospital Foundation and was inspired by the Read Me a Story Foundation which gives children a new book each year at their well child visit. This program is designed to promote early literacy and remind families the library is a welcoming and engaging place for them.

Dawn Schultz, manager of the Family Birth Center is happy to be partnering with the library on this project and explains, “The families are so happy to receive an extra special gift to take home for their new baby. The families have been very excited and in awe to hear that this is given to them by our local library. In today’s day and age, it is such a wonderful and nice token to receive something so sweet.”

Research shows that when parents read to their baby, they are not only building a bond with their little one by hearing their voice, but they’re also building language skills and setting the foundation for early literacy skills. Each board book includes a bookmark with a selection of children’s titles they can check out from the local library branches along with early literacy tips. Current titles that are provided to new parents and their little one are written by the lovable author and illustrator, Sandra Boynton and are available in both English and Spanish.

For more information about the Library and youth programs, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Library