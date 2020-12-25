Nevada County Captures: Yuba River

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A beautiful December Sunday afternoon at the Yuba River and Hwy 20 bridge. Several families out enjoying the unusally nice winter day.

Submitted by Gaylord Z. Spurgeon

Distant deer in the morning sun.

Submitted by Gloria Molin

Comfort, hope and good health this holiday season.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

Max as I leave for work in the morning.

Submitted by Anne Solano

Blackberry leaves provide some late fall color.

Submitted by Kurt Browning