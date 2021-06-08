Nevada County Captures: Where did all the birds go?

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Unforeseen Nevada City Little League “rain delay” on a balmy Pioneer Park evening.

Submitted by Sid Heaton

Where did all the birds go?

Submitted by Bill Walters

Charming duet at Sunday's Village Market Day.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Sailing on the deep blue sky.

Submitted by Fred Claessens

Toyon. Christmas Berry. California Holly.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Monster lurking by Cascade Canal.

Submitted by Harry Wyeth