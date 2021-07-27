Nevada County Captures: Welcome to the 80s!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Beautiful Nevada County Lily.

Submitted by Carrie Worthington

Bill Falconi joins the 80's.

Submitted by Jim Luckinbill

Father and son learning about negative effects of carbon dioxide from the Nevada County Citizens’ Lobby at the Grass Valley market Thursday night.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Clown, kids and balloons at the intersection of Main and Auburn streets Thursday night.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Bernie and Lily kayaking with friends in the Sierras!

Submitted by Helen Boss

Life in the Dust Bowl.

Submitted by Marion Morris

AnimalSave's Buttons shows-off her best "come hither" look in hopes of being adopted.

Submitted by Skip Pollard