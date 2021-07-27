 Nevada County Captures: Welcome to the 80s! | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Welcome to the 80s!

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beautiful Nevada County Lily.
Submitted by Carrie Worthington
Bill Falconi joins the 80's.
Submitted by Jim Luckinbill
Father and son learning about negative effects of carbon dioxide from the Nevada County Citizens’ Lobby at the Grass Valley market Thursday night.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Clown, kids and balloons at the intersection of Main and Auburn streets Thursday night.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Bernie and Lily kayaking with friends in the Sierras!
Submitted by Helen Boss
Life in the Dust Bowl.
Submitted by Marion Morris
AnimalSave's Buttons shows-off her best "come hither" look in hopes of being adopted.
Submitted by Skip Pollard
Glorious Morning Glories last one day for each bloom.
Submitted by Cynthia Van Kleeck

 

