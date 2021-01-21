Nevada County Captures: Watching the Inauguration

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Watching the inauguration.

Submitted by by Ellen Reynard

Len Berardi, a San Francisco firefighter and Mountain House Bookkeeper, with his shadow Dante. Berardi turns 80.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

A robin loading up on slightly fermented pyracantha berries in Alta Sierra.

Submitted by Bill Ososki

Happy Inauguration Day!

Submitted by Christopher Khatami

January warm weather gets Mason Bees working in the lodge.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

A new dawn is breaking in 2021, Penn Valley.

Submitted by June Anderson