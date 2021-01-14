Nevada County Captures: Walking in the rain after first round of vaccine

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Walking in the rain after receiving the first COVID-19 shot.

Submitted by Priscilla Mayfield

Sunrise in Grass Valley, Jan. 11, 2021.

Submitted by Charlotte Painter

Mill Street, in downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Snow day. Two feet of snow, Yuba Gap. Photo taken Jan. 12, 2021.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Jack Frost nipping at their noses Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Holly after the rain.

Submitted by Richard Hill

Wolf Creek from the bridge at Northstar Mining Museum.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers