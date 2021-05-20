Nevada County Captures: The beauty of a dead tree

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The beauty of a dead tree.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Hypericum. St. Johnswort. First of season.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Let's go to the Fair!

Submitted by Gary Emanuel

Lily's Garden Park, open daily 9-3 http://www.lilysgarden.net

Submitted by Linda OKay

Spirit at the edge of Bullards Bar.

Submitted by Nicole Weaver

Rhododendrons in all their Grass Valley glory.

Submitted by Tim Jensen

Yosemite, even after the big fires, is as gorgeous as ever.

Submitted by Mary Pascale