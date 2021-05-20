 Nevada County Captures: The beauty of a dead tree | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: The beauty of a dead tree

The beauty of a dead tree.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Hypericum. St. Johnswort. First of season.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Let's go to the Fair!
Submitted by Gary Emanuel
Lily's Garden Park, open daily 9-3 http://www.lilysgarden.net
Submitted by Linda OKay
Spirit at the edge of Bullards Bar.
Submitted by Nicole Weaver
Rhododendrons in all their Grass Valley glory.
Submitted by Tim Jensen
Yosemite, even after the big fires, is as gorgeous as ever.
Submitted by Mary Pascale
Fire on Mooney Flat Road on May 18, 2021.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

