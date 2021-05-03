Nevada County Captures: Supporting local veterans

SUBMIT A PHOTO

John Owens donated funds he raised at his lemonade stand to help local veterans at the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru luncheon on May 1. Shelly O'Connor and Melise Munroe accepted his donation.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

John Owens gives 97-year-old Frank Newlujan (Veteran of WWII who was involved in the Normandy Invasion) his lunch at the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru luncheon on May 1.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

The newly-restored National Exchange Hotel is now open!

Submitted by June Anderson

Lower Colfax Road Firewise group getting ready for fire season.

Submitted by Randy Hopkins

While we feed the deer on our property every evening, we just never know exactly what they'll be hungry for. It's bird seed for this young buck!

Submitted by Cheryl Gibbs

And we are having...10!

Submitted by Annita Kasparian