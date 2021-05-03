 Nevada County Captures: Supporting local veterans | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Supporting local veterans

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

John Owens donated funds he raised at his lemonade stand to help local veterans at the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru luncheon on May 1. Shelly O'Connor and Melise Munroe accepted his donation.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
John Owens gives 97-year-old Frank Newlujan (Veteran of WWII who was involved in the Normandy Invasion) his lunch at the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down drive-thru luncheon on May 1.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
The newly-restored National Exchange Hotel is now open!
Submitted by June Anderson
The newly-restored National Exchange Hotel is now open!
Submitted by June Anderson
Lower Colfax Road Firewise group getting ready for fire season.
Submitted by Randy Hopkins
While we feed the deer on our property every evening, we just never know exactly what they'll be hungry for. It's bird seed for this young buck!
Submitted by Cheryl Gibbs
And we are having...10!
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Little Red Corvette.
Submitted by Dr. Julie Cox

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more