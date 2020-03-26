Nevada County Captures: Sunset over Nevada City
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print edition.
Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or post photos on social media using #NevadaCountyCaptures.
Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!
And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.