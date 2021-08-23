Nevada County Captures: Sunday performance

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Nevada County Concert Band perform Sunday evening in Pioneer Park.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Bronze Star Rose Bush transplanted from Mom’s garden.

Submitted by Cynthia Van Kleeck

Little chipmunk having breakfast on the Lake Tahoe shores while smoke and ashes fill the sky.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

The last surviving sunflower.

Submitted by Alicia Bertoli

A smoky sunset in our county.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

New hiking trail in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers