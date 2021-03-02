Nevada County Captures: Stare down

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Snowshoeing with friends up Highway 20 at Steep Hollow (Plantation Overlook) with views of Lake Spaulding and Bear Valley below Sunday, Feb. 21.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Juvenile Bald Eagle stare down on Highway 20 off Woodruff Lane.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Helleborus in my garden.

Submitted by Kathy Horner

AnimalSave's Frankie is playing with dynamite while waiting to get adopted.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

Teeny-tiny Sierran tree frog.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Pecking wood.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Quiet time on the Yuba River.

Submitted by Diane Mercer