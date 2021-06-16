Nevada County Captures: Spectacular lake

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Kayak Club on Lake Ajumawi — spectacular!

Submitted by Alan Cary

Lemon tree leaf frog.

Submitted by Marilyn Webb

Vulture outlook.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Glamourpuss Linus.

Submitted by Brian Arsenault

Blue eggs, no ham.

Submitted by Rick Sweringen