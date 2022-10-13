facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: ‘Sock Hop’ fun | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: ‘Sock Hop’ fun

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

The American Legion staged a "Sock Hop" party this past weekend for the local Scout troops. Attendees enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll dancing and lessons, food by "Cesars", trophies for best costumes and dancing, and photo booths to take the kids back in time. A great time was had by the almost 100 attendees, including the parents and grandparents who love to dance too!
Submitted by Mike Hauser
The American Legion staged a "Sock Hop" party this past weekend for the local Scout troops. Attendees enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll dancing and lessons, food by "Cesars", trophies for best costumes and dancing, and photo booths to take the kids back in time. A great time was had by the almost 100 attendees, including the parents and grandparents who love to dance too!
Submitted by Mike Hauser
The American Legion staged a "Sock Hop" party this past weekend for the local Scout troops. Attendees enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll dancing and lessons, food by "Cesars", trophies for best costumes and dancing, and photo booths to take the kids back in time. A great time was had by the almost 100 attendees, including the parents and grandparents who love to dance too!
Submitted by Mike Hauser
The American Legion staged a "Sock Hop" party this past weekend for the local Scout troops. Attendees enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll dancing and lessons, food by "Cesars", trophies for best costumes and dancing, and photo booths to take the kids back in time. A great time was had by the almost 100 attendees, including the parents and grandparents who love to dance too!
Submitted by Mike Hauser
The American Legion staged a "Sock Hop" party this past weekend for the local Scout troops. Attendees enjoyed Rock 'n' Roll dancing and lessons, food by "Cesars", trophies for best costumes and dancing, and photo booths to take the kids back in time. A great time was had by the almost 100 attendees, including the parents and grandparents who love to dance too!
Submitted by Mike Hauser
Fall is in the air.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Evening colors.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

 

Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...