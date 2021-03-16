Nevada County Captures: Snowy morning

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Snowy early morning in Nevada City.

Submitted by Helen Boss

Apollo the horse celebrates St. Patrick's Day.

Submitted by Meredith Cherry

Newest puppy at Sammie’s Friends is comforted by a volunteer.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Wolf Creek Trail, at dusk, after the rain.

Submitted by Bob Branstrom

Thursday morning frost.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Snowbirds.

Submitted by Kelly Davis

Snow day (March 10) — 8 inches in Grass Valley!

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman