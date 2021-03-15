Nevada County Captures: Snowy morning in Nevada City

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Snowy morning in Nevada City Wednesday, March 11.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Mike Bratton gets crabby for Anew Day’s drive thru crab feed!

Submitted by Deana Graydon

Both snow and Cherry blossoms at Empire Mine Park Friday, March 12.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Nevada County Search and Rescue on a training exercise at Buttermilk Bend Trail near the South Yuba River.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Walk through the winter wonderland of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Submitted by Gloria Molin