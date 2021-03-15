 Nevada County Captures: Snowy morning in Nevada City | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Snowy morning in Nevada City

Snowy morning in Nevada City Wednesday, March 11.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Mike Bratton gets crabby for Anew Day’s drive thru crab feed!
Submitted by Deana Graydon
Both snow and Cherry blossoms at Empire Mine Park Friday, March 12.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Nevada County Search and Rescue on a training exercise at Buttermilk Bend Trail near the South Yuba River.
Submitted by Sandra Boyd
Walk through the winter wonderland of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Doc Holliday and Willow enjoying the snow on Red Dog Road in Nevada City!
Submitted by Nathan Prust

