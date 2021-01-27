Nevada County Captures: Snowy hike

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Looking east from Nevada City on January 25, 2021.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Scruffy, taking a breather from a snowy hike in Nevada City.

Submitted by Nicole Weaver

Snow in the foothills.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

Waiting for breakfast on a snowy morning!

Submitted by Shirley Bevelhymer

Nevada County beauty.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Monday morning color photo of oaks and cedars with first snowfall.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra