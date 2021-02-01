 Nevada County Captures: Snowy church | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Snowy church

Snowy Church in Nevada City January 25, 2021.
Submitted by Steve Hillis
Yuba River sunset.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Winter's first snowfall at Empire Mine State Historic Park. The Bourn Cottage, built in 1897.
Submitted by Laura Violette
Snow Plant near Yuba Gab and Highway 80.
Submitted by Jim Barre
Lily’s first snowman introduction.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Dispersed light on Friday night.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Ice ribbons.
Submitted by Ginny Cameron

 

