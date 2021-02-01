Nevada County Captures: Snowy church

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Snowy Church in Nevada City January 25, 2021.

Submitted by Steve Hillis

Yuba River sunset.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Winter's first snowfall at Empire Mine State Historic Park. The Bourn Cottage, built in 1897.

Submitted by Laura Violette

Snow Plant near Yuba Gab and Highway 80.

Submitted by Jim Barre

Lily’s first snowman introduction.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Dispersed light on Friday night.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra