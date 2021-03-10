Nevada County Captures: Snow day

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Do you wanna build a snowman?

Submitted by Denise Fink

Sharp-shinned hawk in our backyard maple tree.

Submitted by Bob Anderson

Freshly cut, neatly stacked wood.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Grass Valley Snowbird.

Submitted by Skip Pollard

Wednesday morning snow in Alta Sierra.

Submitted by Bill Summers

No BBQ today!

Submitted by Phil Reinheimer