Nevada County Captures: Snow day!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Winter's wake.

Submitted by Marion Morris

Snow day at Bell Hill Academy.

Submitted by Caleb Freidenfelt

Dogs enjoying playtime in the snow.

Submitted by Mary Davey





Nevada County Snow Day.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Patterns in nature after the first snowfall.

Submitted by Jeff Rogers

Nevada County Snow Day.

Submitted by Denise Fink





The pond is frozen.

Submitted by Kathy Hillis

My Dogwood in her winter dress.

Submitted by Ellen Reynard

Midnight snow falling in Eskaton.

Submitted by Alan Cary