 Nevada County Captures: Smokey morning | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Smokey morning

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Arrival of smoke at Fallen Leaf Lake this morning from the Caldor Fire.
Submitted by Kathy Grant
"Naked Lady" Belladonna flower in my garden.
Submitted by Gary Emanuel
Alan putting finish on night stands Keith Kohler made for their club.
Submitted by Alan Cary
Jeff Fink sitting in his tomato plants.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Keeping us safe in Penn Valley.
Submitted by June Anderson
Notice the ears in the shrubs.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more