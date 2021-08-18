Nevada County Captures: Smokey morning

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Arrival of smoke at Fallen Leaf Lake this morning from the Caldor Fire.

Submitted by Kathy Grant

"Naked Lady" Belladonna flower in my garden.

Submitted by Gary Emanuel

Alan putting finish on night stands Keith Kohler made for their club.

Submitted by Alan Cary

Jeff Fink sitting in his tomato plants.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Keeping us safe in Penn Valley.

Submitted by June Anderson