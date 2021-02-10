Nevada County Captures: Share the love

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Debbie Lange volunteering with the Grass Valley Downtown Association to pass out materials to local businesses for the #sharethelovenevadacounty campaign: This February, Grass Valley and Nevada City are encouraging folks to Share the Love!

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Debbie Lange with Ellie at "Lola and Jack" Arts & Crafts Store in Grass Valley.

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

Nevada County after the rain.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Doc and Willow enjoying the snowfall on Red Dog Road in Nevada City.

Submitted by Nate Prust

Ginny thought this would be a good place to hide her bone!

Submitted by Jack Holtrop