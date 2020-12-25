Nevada County Captures: Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted making an early visit in Eskaton!

Submitted by Karin Rasmussen

Our amaryllis finally decided to bloom!

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Fall colors, Madrone berry style.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Birthday bike ride in Chicago Park. A spectacular day spent with good friends!

Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Fiery sunset viewed from You Bet Road.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani