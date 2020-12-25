 Nevada County Captures: Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted! | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted!

Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted making an early visit in Eskaton!
Submitted by Karin Rasmussen
Our amaryllis finally decided to bloom!
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Fall colors, Madrone berry style.
Submitted by Brad Oliver
Birthday bike ride in Chicago Park. A spectacular day spent with good friends!
Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers
Fiery sunset viewed from You Bet Road.
Submitted by Darlene Mariani
Frosty morning at Lake Wildwood Golf Course.
Submitted by Laurent Clark

