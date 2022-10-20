facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Reflections | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada County Captures: Reflections

Community Community |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Beautiful reflections of Hirschman's Pond.
Submitted by Jamie Brown
Reflection of a bull in the eye of the bull at Bierwagen's Farm.
Submitted by Denise Fink
Linda Tuttle-Adams retired from Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release after 15 years of volunteering. She has written and illustrated a groundbreaking book.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Butterflies visit Mexican Sunflowers on a daily basis.
Submitted by Bill Haire
Debra is getting a photo of her gorgeous homegrown flower arrangements at Penn Valley Farmers’ Market.
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...