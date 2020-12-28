Nevada County Captures: Rainy day fun

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Magical sunset down at the South Fork of the Yuba River.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

Hope for the future.

Submitted by Joan Horton

Christmas was exhausting for Graycee.

Submitted by Darlene Mariani

Cedars, oaks and pines whacked and stacked near Bitney Springs.

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Ice formed on an outdoor glass table top.

Submitted by Shari Clark