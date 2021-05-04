Nevada County Captures: Rainbow after the storm

SUBMIT A PHOTO

A rainbow over Scotts Flat Reservoir after a recent rain storm.

Submitted by Susan Brainin-Martin

The Nevada County Jewish Community Center Sisterhood recently made a donation to Women of Worth. Lee Nold-Lewis presents the check to Director and Founder, Sandy Schmidt. The Sisterhood has an on-going commitment to support local non-profits.

Submitted by Ruth Goodin

One of the many checkerspot butterflies seen along the trail at Bridgeport along the South Yuba.

Submitted by Brad Oliver

Pink dogwood struts her stuff in downtown Grass Valley.

Submitted by Dorothy Korber

At Donner Lake enjoying the quiet before the crowds.

Submitted by Diane Mercer