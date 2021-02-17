Nevada County Captures: Rainbow

SUBMIT A PHOTO

St. Patrick's Catholic Church with vertical rainbow overhead.

Submitted by Mark Del Carlo

Big boys hanging out in Alta Sierra.

Submitted by David Massey

Warm enough to kayak at Rollins Lake Sunday, February 6.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Birds on a wire.

Submitted by Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Sun and clouds in Nevada City.

Submitted by Jerry Chapman