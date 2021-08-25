Nevada County Captures: Preparing for winter

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Preparing for winter.

Submitted by Denise Fink

Vibrant Cosmos in Nevada City.

Submitted by Cynthia Van Kleeck

Ooh La La! Naked ladies basking in the setting sun down in Rough and Ready.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

Hazy days of Nevada County.

Submitted by Denise Fink