 Nevada County Captures: Prelude to the Great Conjunction | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Prelude to the Great Conjunction

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

A prelude to the Great Conjunction. The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happens on the evening of 12/21. This photo captures the 4 day old Moon above and to the right of Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn is just above the much brighter Jupiter and is moving ever closer to when the planets align in a few days.
Submitted by Paul Bacon
The Deer Creek Families have been collecting donations for our local community for the past two weeks. Wednesday was our delivery to the Nevada County Food Bank.
Submitted by Karen Mix
Snowman tribe.
Submitted by Jack Young
Happy Hanukkah!
Submitted by Marci Ficarra
Christmas photo from Lake of the Pines.
Submitted by Bette Bourdet
Toyon, otherwise known as California Holly.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
Echo and Narcissus chill with the Buddha – a cross cultural tale.
Submitted by Gary Reed

 

