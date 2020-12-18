Nevada County Captures: Prelude to the Great Conjunction

SUBMIT A PHOTO

A prelude to the Great Conjunction. The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happens on the evening of 12/21. This photo captures the 4 day old Moon above and to the right of Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn is just above the much brighter Jupiter and is moving ever closer to when the planets align in a few days.

Submitted by Paul Bacon

The Deer Creek Families have been collecting donations for our local community for the past two weeks. Wednesday was our delivery to the Nevada County Food Bank.

Submitted by Karen Mix

Snowman tribe.

Submitted by Jack Young

Happy Hanukkah!

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

Christmas photo from Lake of the Pines.

Submitted by Bette Bourdet

Toyon, otherwise known as California Holly.

Submitted by Gloria Molin