Nevada County Captures: Pickleball Oasis

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

Floating bridge on the Olympic Peninsula.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
The Pickleball Oasis at the South Yuba Club hosted the annual Turkey Smash pickeball tournament this past Saturday. Over 40 players participated in the fun. South Yuba club hosts more than 135 full time pickleball players that play in a variety of tournaments both local and away.
Submitted by Mickey Dee
Now that's kinda corny! Found at Nevada City's Farmers' Market.
Submitted by Michael Rugge
Paparazzi this early in the morning?
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Almost the end of fall colors.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
It was impossible to drive down Nevada Street on this glorious day and not pull over to snap a photo.
Submitted by Morine Myslinski
Trees at Lake Tahoe.
Submitted by Charley Hooper

 

