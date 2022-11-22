Nevada County Captures: Pickleball Oasis

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Floating bridge on the Olympic Peninsula.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

The Pickleball Oasis at the South Yuba Club hosted the annual Turkey Smash pickeball tournament this past Saturday. Over 40 players participated in the fun. South Yuba club hosts more than 135 full time pickleball players that play in a variety of tournaments both local and away.

Submitted by Mickey Dee

Now that's kinda corny! Found at Nevada City's Farmers' Market.

Submitted by Michael Rugge

Paparazzi this early in the morning?

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Almost the end of fall colors.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

It was impossible to drive down Nevada Street on this glorious day and not pull over to snap a photo.

Submitted by Morine Myslinski