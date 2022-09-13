facebook tracking pixel Nevada County Captures: Photobomb | TheUnion.com
Nevada County Captures: Photobomb

Photobombed by a hummingbird.
Submitted by Gloria Molin
First day at Tall Pines Preschool.
Submitted by Kelly Davis
Nevada County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, presented by the American Legion, Post 130 on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Submitted by Julia Stidham
Raising and lowering of the flag by the Boy Scouts at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.
Submitted by Julia Stidham
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire over Englebright Reservoir.
Submitted by Annita Kasparian
Smoke covers Nevada City.
Submitted by Maren Samson

 

