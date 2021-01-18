Nevada County Captures: Par for the course?

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Lake Wildwood Golf Course.

Submitted by Tracy Freeman

Penny and Lindsay enjoying the day playing ball at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Submitted by Jamie Brown

A morning greeting.

Submitted by Richard Drace

Coming in for a landing.

Submitted by Denise Fink