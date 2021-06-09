Nevada County Captures: On the lookout

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our lovely community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions.

Send submissions to photos@theunion.com, or to our submissions page at https://www.theunion.com/photo-submissions/

Also check out our Instagram Page and tag us @theunionnews!

And please remember to include your name and a caption with your submission. Thank you!

On the lookout.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

Hummingbird delight.

Submitted by JoAnn Marie

Dragonfly.

Submitted by Annita Kasparian

The German American club had their annual picnic last Saturday at one of their member’s beautiful property just outside of Grass Valley.

Submitted by Elany Prusa

It's sooo hot!

Submitted by Glenn Freitas

Beauties on Brighton Street.

Submitted by Sue Clark

Roses are red...and yellow, orange, white and pink, too.

Submitted by Richard Hill